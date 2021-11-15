Johnny Depp won against Amber Heard; you must prove that you donated your divorce money in court

The legal action against Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues, this time it has transpired that after long months before the court, the actor of ‘The young scissorhands’ obtained a legal victory against his ex-wife.

According to the ‘Daily mail’, the actor’s lawyers have petitioned the New York Supreme Court for the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to deliver documents proving that Heard kept his promise, after he refused to cooperate. , of donating 7 million dollars after his divorce to the institution.

A judge has granted 23 of the 24 requests in the actor’s ‘motion to compel’, the organization must present documentation related to the charitable contributions of Heard.

The judge ruled that Depp “It has satisfied the initial burden of indicating the circumstances of the reasons underlying the subpoena … the ACLU has not been able to demonstrate that the information requested is completely irrelevant to the action …”, the British newspaper read.

“Therefore, for the reasons set forth in this document, the petition is granted and denied in part and the defendants are ordered to comply with all subpoenas with the exception of … documents relating to Ms. Heard as a brand ambassador for the ACLU, “said a source.

After the couple’s divorce, Amber heard He declared that he did not want Depp’s money afterward and vowed to split the deal between two good causes: the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

But the lawyers of Johnny Depp They believe the gesture was a sham and have spent a year investigating exactly how much was donated, so now they have gotten a judge to legally investigate the matter. She replied that the money will be donated over 10 years.