Jennifer Garner to star in The Last Things He Told Me, Apple TV + series

Mexico City, November 14 (However) .- Jennifer garner will replace Julia Roberts to star The last things he told me, the new production of Apple TV +.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner is set to headline and executive produce “The Last Thing He Told Me,” the Apple TV + limited series https://t.co/scQD2q5CDg – Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 12, 2021

In accordance with Deadline, the series producer selected Garner to headline the cast following Roberts’s dismissal from the production.

Originally Julia Roberts would star in the series, however and due to problems with her schedule, the actress of Pretty Woman had to abandon production.

The series is based on the book by the author Laura Dave, who will play the role of creator along with her husband Josh Singer (The Post) and, in addition, he will adapt his story in the television format.

Four-time Emmy nominee for her work on the series Alias, Jennifer Garner will also serve as executive producer along with Reese Witherspoon through the Hello Sunshine company and 20th Television, owned by Disney.

Last Thing He Told Me follows a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter as she searches for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared, as of yet unknown the release date of the production.

Garner recently starred in and produced Yes Day for Netflix., will soon star in sci-fi movie The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.