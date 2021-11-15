Jennifer Garner to star in drama ‘the last thing he told me’ produced by Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV +

Actress Jennifer Garner joins the cast of the series ‘The last thing he told me’, the new project from Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine. The series is based on the novel by Laura Dave. By Serialists – 15 Nov 2021

The actress Jennifer Garner to star in Apple TV + drama The last thing he told me replacing Julia Roberts, who has resigned from the role citing scheduling problems, according to information provided by Variety.

The series centers on a woman, played by Garner, who starts a unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while investigating her husband’s mysterious disappearance. It is based on the novel by Laura dave of the same name and the writer is responsible, along with her husband Josh Singer, for the adaptation of the book to the screen. They are both also executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neusdaterby Hello Sunsine and Garner.

Garner and Witherspoon shared the news this weekend on their respective Instagram accounts and in one of their stories on the social network, Garner said she “couldn’t be more excited” for the role..

The last thing he told me It is not the only Apple TV + series in which we will see Garner, since The actress is embarking on another project on the platform: My glory was i had such friends. The series was commissioned in 2018 and is based on the memoir of Amy Silverstein, the woman who 26 years after a first heart transplant saw her life revert to depending on find a new compatible organ. In the agonizing wait had the help of nine women, nine friends that Silverstein wanted to honor in his book.