Jean Reno joins the cast of the series ‘Who Killed Sara?’

The filming of the third season of the Mexican series, “Who killed Sara?”, is underway and Netflix has signed a movie star for the next batch of episodes.

“No, we are not hallucinating … Jean Reno! It is added to season 3 of ‘Who Killed Sara?’. Coming soon to Netflix, “the streaming platform announced on Twitter.

The announcement was accompanied by a video, where the figure of Reno is seen, which is revealed little by little, while listening to Manolo cardono, Alex Guzmán in the series, saying “Because my sister’s death was not a mistake. They killed Sara.”

Reno is well remembered for his role as León in the film “The Perfect Killer”, where he shared a cast with a young woman Natalie Portman, in addition, his participation in “The Da Vinci Code” and “Mission Impossible”.

His most recent work was precisely an original production for Netflix, “5 Sangres”, therefore, some are not surprised by its incorporation into the plot of the Mexican series.

In October the recordings of the third season of the series and the return of Leo Deluglio as the young version of Alex Guzmán and Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo Lazcano in his adult stage; However, with the incorporation of Reno, very little is known about its participation in the production.

It does not matter which character plays Reno, since the idiom It will not be an obstacle for him, he has repeatedly given interviews in Spanish and has even participated in Latin American productions.

This would be the second Serie in Spanish for Reno. He is also part of the cast of the new production of Bambú for Amazon Prime video, “A private matter”, where he plays Héctor.

Plot

“Who killed Sara?” was positioned in the Top 10 of 87 countries and to date very few details are known about the plot of the third season, but everything indicates that the protagonist of the series will continue to delve into the past until discovering who killed his sister.

The second season of the series created by Jose Ignacio Valenzuela premiered in May and so far it is unknown when the new episodes will premiere.

