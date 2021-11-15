James Charles revealed why he called Ariana Grande the ‘rudest’ celebrity of all time

James charles it’s a YouTuber 22-year-old beauty, with more than 24 million subscribers to her name. In her social media career, she has engaged with a number of high-profile people, including collaborating with people like Kim Kardashian, and he drew a lot of attention when a few years ago he spoke ill of the music star Ariana Grande.

In 2018, Charles filmed a video of Youtube with your fellow content creators Shane dawson and Ryland adams in which he was asked who was the rudest celebrity he ever met.

Related news

During a Q&A session on his Instagram story recently, the makeup guru relived the moment he called the vocal powerhouse the “rudest celebrity” that I have ever met. In the question, a social media user asked what Ariana did to make him think that.

Expressing regret, the YouTube star said that she “literally did nothing” to make him feel that way and said calling her was one of the biggest mistakes of his career.

Instagram capture @ jamescharles

James replied, “Literally nothing. The fact that I said that is one of my biggest regrets of my career and it still follows me four years later, which sucks. I plan to talk about it in more depth when I film my REM review. All I can hope is that people listen with an open mind. “

With Grande revealing her beauty line REM launching this fall, it seems fans won’t have to wait long to hear James’s full story on the interaction between the couple.