Italy draws and will go to the Qatar 2022 playoff

One more failure on the way to Qatar 2022. The Italy from Roberto Mancini, current champion of the Eurocup and one of the strongest teams in the Old Continent, could not get her direct ticket to the world, after a goalless draw with North Ireland.

The great beneficiary of the result was Switzerland. The Helvetians did their homework in the FIFA date more important. First they tied Italy as visitors and then defeated Bulgaria at home, waiting for a stumble from the Italians that did occur when they couldn’t break the zero.

It might interest you: Álvaro Morata takes Spain to Qatar 2022



Italy to Qatar 2022 playoff

Italy he needed to win yes or yes in his visit to North Ireland. If there was a tie, they needed Bulgaria He will also draw the draw against Switzerland to stay in the leadership of his group and therefore, with the direct ticket to Qatar 2022.

However, the ‘azzurra’ ran into a green wall. North Ireland I no longer fought anything in the Playoffs World Cup But they came out determined to make life difficult for the Italians, and they succeeded.

A couple of hazard options in the match were enough to North Ireland. The rest went to the team Mancini who got tired of putting balls into the area but the definition failed them and now, they will have to wait for the World Cup play-off.

UEFA playoffs heading to Qatar 2022

So far there have been seven teams classified to the playoffs of Qatar 2022. Among them, it is surprising to see the name of

Portugal

, who let the pass go by falling at home to Serbia, with everything and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Together with the Lusitanians they will be Italy, Sweden, Scotland, Russia, Poland and North macedonia. There are three teams to be defined, via World Cup Qualifying and one more, according to the ranking of the UEFA Nations League.

It might interest you: Serbian fans make fun of Cristiano Ronaldo after beating Portugal

