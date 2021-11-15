“It was my obsession”: Nicole Kidman is eager to be seen playing the famous comedian from I Love Lucy

USA-. On December 10, a biographical film about Lucille ball, the beloved comedian who made history in USA when starring I love lucy, one of the most iconic comedies on television. The person in charge of giving life to this role is Nicole Kidman, who revealed that the actress’s movements were studied to give a perfect performance.

During a question and answer session after the screening of the biopic Being the Ricardos, Kidman talked about his obsessive preparation to recreate the memorable scenes from the comedy legend in I love lucy. The actress said she spent a lot of time analyzing episodes to perfect her moves on screen. “I studied them and learned them. It got into my body and into my memory, ”he explained.

“My obsession was to make it absolutely accurate. It was the obsession of Aaron Sorkin (screenwriter and director of the film) that they portrayed this human being: what is behind the creation of Lucy Ricardo and who is the woman behind this character? “, Said the actress. Sorkin had to defend his decision to elect Kidman for the role of the comedian, as the announcement generated controversy among fans.

“I would make it very clear that I am not looking for a physical or vocal impersonation of these people. Before the first rehearsal, I wrote to them every day: ‘Just play the characters that are in the script.’ I know Nicole was working on Lucy’s voice for a while, and I wanted to relieve her of that, “the film’s director told The Hollywood Reporter.

Being the Ricardos takes place during a week of filming of I love lucy, in which Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem, are “threatened by shocking personal accusations, political defamation and cultural taboos,” according to the film’s official description. The couple married in 1940 and then separated in 1960. The film will also be available at Amazon Prime Video as of December 21.