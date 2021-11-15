It is intentional: those responsible for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic pronounce on this text box – Nintenderos

Just as we expected, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic It recently debuted on Nintendo Switch. Now we get an interesting message related to the title.

This clarifies information about the text box combat that appears every time you are entering a battle. Many fans believe that it is too big and invasive and they thought it was a mistake. However, Aspyr, responsible for the game, claims that it is something intentional.

These have been his words:

Hi guys! I hope you are already enjoying the game. The combat text box is an intended item, but we are always happy to hear feedback from players. You can forward it to our development team via feedback@aspyr.com or by submitting a request at support.aspyr.com. Thanks a lot for your support!

Maybe in the future it will change, especially considering that in the PC version it is smaller:

Remember that we already have the game available on Nintendo Switch for $ 14.99 and with a download size of 12 GB. You can take a look at it below:

A much-loved Star Wars game is on its way to Nintendo Switch. Players will visit captivating planets and join forces with Jedi, droids and outcasts in this action, RPG and adventure game. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 11. The game can be reserved at the end of the presentation.

