is the most downloaded mobile on Uptodown

Uptodown has revealed which are the most popular brands and mobiles among its users. You will be surprised to know which model is the most downloaded.

It was November 2017 when it was made public that the Samsung J2 Prime was the third best-selling mobile in that year, just behind the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S. As we can see, Samsung’s low-end gave war in the market in 2017 and continues to do so today, as it has just been named as the most downloaded mobile on Uptodown.

It seems that many of the users who got hold of the one known as “J-God” still keep it, and turn to this store to download apps and other tools. Next, we analyze the report published by Uptodown to know what percentage of downloads this Samsung mobile stars and what they are the most popular brands in general. How will Huawei fare after its problems with the US government? Let’s find out.

Uptodown, the new success of the Samsung J2 Prime

About 130 million unique users visit Uptodown every month to download applications and games from all over the world. This data, offered by the store itself, reflects its popularity among users, especially among those who visit it from their mobile phones (82% of the total).

From Uptodown they have decided to thoroughly analyze this data to find out which mobile brands have used the store the most between January 1 and October 31 of this 2021. Within each manufacturer, Uptodown has also been able to specify which are the most popular mobile models among its users.

According to the store report, Samsung is the most used brand by its users, with 35% of the total downloads made from phones of the South Korean firm. Within Samsung, the most popular mobiles are the J2 Prime and the Galaxy A10S. If we take into account that the first of them went on the market in 2016, we can specify that the terminal continues to be successful 5 years after its launch.

The second most downloaded mobile brand on Uptodown is Xiaomi, with 12.98% of the total. If we go even further, we know that the Redmi Note 8 It is the Xiaomi mobile that carries out the most downloads. It should be mentioned that it is the 2019 version, as this Redmi Note 8 has a 2021 version due to its great success among the public. In addition, the Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 8 Pro they also download regularly on Uptodown.

The third most popular manufacturer in the alternative store to Google Play is Huawei, with 12.68%. However, the Chinese brand is increasingly being pursued more closely by companies such as OPPO (4.54%), Motorola (4.17%) or Vivo (3.84%). In addition, this also shows that the Android market has more and more members who move the pieces on the board very well, giving rise to a tighter market for all.

