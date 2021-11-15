Is reading still sexy?

Ridley Scott’s latest blockbuster, The last duel, set in the fourteenth century, contains, as expected, a good handful of fast-paced scenes, flooded, yes, by the embarrassing and comic implausibility of many others. Among the latter is the affair of Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) to Marguerite (Jodie Comer), the wife of his old friend Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon). The scene takes place during a kind of celebration attended by the protagonists. The food is served in the form of buffet free, and for a time when Marguerite is alone, helping herself deli, Le Gris approaches her and woos her for the first time.

Le Gris, of humble extraction, owes much of his ascendancy to Count Pierre d’Alençon (Ben Affleck), whom he serves as a squire, to the fact that he was trained as a clergyman rather than as a warrior and courtier, so he can read and writing, he is fluent in Latin and is also an effective accountant. The beautiful Marguerite, daughter of a disgraced nobleman, is for her part an educated girl, competent in all sorts of tasks and, if that were not enough, fond of reading. This is one of the reasons why she is so attractive to Le Gris, that in his first approach to her he opts to exploit this affinity between them.

The procession immediately becomes a brief exchange of impressions on two famous books at that time: the Roman de la Rose (extensive allegorical poem from the thirteenth century) and –I think I remember– Perceval, which to Marguerite seems much more fortunate and “demanding” (this is the term that, unexpectedly, uses).

Later, as Marguerite’s attraction to Le Gris grows, one of the reasons why he feels entitled to claim her is to be aware that, while she is a sensitive and well-read woman, the gentleman Carrouges, with whom she meets He has married, is – like so many other gentlemen and nobles of his time – illiterate, and above all rough, angry and rather simple. Nothing to do with the handsome Le Gris, who feels that he and Marguerite are soul mates.

Let us leave aside here the already alluded implausibility of both the general approach of the scene and its details. What strikes me is the fact that, in a blockbuster of these characteristics, intended for popular consumption, and therefore designed according to the patterns of mass culture – which justify the countless licenses that both the script and the staging are allowed with respect to what can be understood as historical decorum – the glamor that the activity of reading supposedly entails, and the advantage it confers on those who practice it, is so explicitly and insistently underlined.

It is somewhat consoling that the popular imagination, from which the script of a film like this cannot escape, still testifies to this respect, even this fascination, for reading. The fact that it is a film with a late medieval setting, a story and characters far removed from the present, does not question this observation at all. After all, the film projects on a remote past a question of “burning” today: the price that women must pay for reporting the abuses of all kinds suffered by men.

“Reading is sexy,” read the slogan of one of the many campaigns to promote reading that governments and book guilds promote periodically. Anyone would say that a slogan like this still works. The fact is that the publishing industry continues to show signs of health; in large and medium-sized cities, bookstores, not a few of large size, do not stop opening; the ominous predictions about the massive irruption of the digital book have not been fulfilled, and meanwhile small labels do not stop proliferating.

The survival of the conventional book seems assured, at least in the medium term. But what is really significant is that the act of reading itself continues to radiate prestige, and that reading continues to be considered, even today, a declassification tool.

Will it be possible?

It’s hard to believe, but …