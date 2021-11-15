International press qualifies Czech’s fourth place in Brazil as “unfortunate”

The media regretted that the Mexican driver lost his position to Valtteri Bottas for the virtual safety car

Czech Pérez, pilot of Red bull, finished in fourth place on the Brazilian Grand Prix because luck accompanied Valtteri Bottas with a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) which helped the Finn to take third place, a situation that the international press described as “unlucky“However, they highlight the battle that the Mexican had with Lewis hamilton and that it took away the fastest lap from the British.

“The Mexican did what he could to resist Hamilton, overtaking the pilot of Mercedes on the Curve 4 before losing position one lap later. It was unlucky to lose to Bottas due to phase VSC, but he couldn’t get within three seconds of the Finn for the rest of the race, “he writes on his ballots Crash, specialized media, which rated 8 the performance of Czech Pérez.

Checo Pérez finished fourth in the Brazilian Grand Prix. Getty Images

The Race, which gave the Mexican a 7.5, highlighted the start that the man from Guadalajara had on the track at the José Carlos Pace Autodrome, as he immediately managed to place himself in third position, after he came out in fourth place. However, they point out that Czech Pérez failed to regain rhythm after VSC.

“The car didn’t have the pace to fight back, so it settled for fourth and a last-lap bonus point for the fastest lap.”

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, half Italian, rated it 7. The newspaper stressed that the podium went to him VSC, but he emphasizes that in the end he managed to steal a point from Lewis hamilton.

“Lose the podium of the Virtual Safety Car, well at first to help Max verstappen in an attempt to contain Hamilton. He consoles himself with the fastest lap in the final. “



Mortorbox gave another 7 to Czech Pérez, from whom they rescue the snatch and the duel he sustained with Lewis hamilton to try that the British did not reach second position and later remove the point of the fastest lap that helps him to Red bull in the constructors’ championship.

“When he rises to second place and defends himself with his nails from the assaults of a savage Hamilton. Even though a Red bull seems inferior to Mercedes, the feeling is that the podium would have remained his until the end. “