Infinite the new film by Mark Wahlberg will be released in Latin America

Immediately following its US debut, ViacomCBS premium subscription streaming service Paramount + announced that Paramount Pictures’ movie “Infinite” will be available on the platform for Canada, Latin America, the Nordics and Australia on August 11. . Currently, “Infinite” is the most viewed film to date on the platform in the US.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, “Infinite” is both an action and science fiction film, which delves into the concept of reincarnation through nuanced images and characters who must use memories and past life skills to secure the future. Alongside Wahlberg, it stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

Infinite (2021) – Trailer Subtitled in Spanish

“With the international debut at Paramount + in Australia, Canada, the Nordic countries and Latin America, we are laying the foundation for premium content to launch globally wherever we have our Paramount + premium streaming service available. And we’re just getting started, ”said Kelly Day, President of Streaming and COO of ViacomCBS Networks International.

Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz, “Infinite” is directed by Antoine Fuqua, with a cinematic story by Todd Stein, screenplay by Ian Shorr and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz, by D. Eric Maikranz. Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Executive Producers are Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

Paramount + is currently available in Canada, Latin America, the Nordic countries, and the US, and will launch in Australia on August 11.