Infinite – Rock The Best Music

We were talking about this science fiction film after the premiere of “Guilty.” The reason is that both feature films share a director; the American Antoine Fuqua. A producer of budget-friendly productions with Denzel Washington as a “fetish actor” (let’s not forget that “Training Day” earned him his first Oscar as a lead performer).

“Infinite” fulfills the blockbuster part because we are facing an action vehicle with a sci-fi tinge replacing Denzel Washington with the younger Chiwetel Eljofor and facing him against Mark Wahlberg. Light entertainment with certain pretensions that, had it not been for the pandemic, would have been released in cinemas but which has had to be reconditioned to streaming platforms. Things of these hard years for the cinematographic universe.

But the big problem with “Infinite” is not the system chosen for viewing but its quality, since the film is shipwrecked in almost all areas, starting with the script by John Lee Hanckock, author of an authentic “bomb office” like “El Álamo : the legend ”and that his last feature film had been the irregular and failed“ small details ”(this one with Denzel Washington) after the estimable“ The founder ”or“ Meeting Mr. Banks ”. You are as a director because as the author of a “libretto” without making it he finds another science fiction one, with touches of western such as “Chaos walking”. The history of “Infinite” is a disaster in its absurd plot and in how it develops without success mixing the universe of Jason Bourne with parallel universes to Christopher Nolan with two factions facing each other over the years as in “The immortals” where there can only be one left. Classic confrontation between good and evil, here called believers and nihilists. To make matters worse, the characters are not well constructed and childishness colors the excessive hour and three quarters of the footage.

Because if the script is shipwrecked, three-quarters of the same happens with the direction of Fuqua who opts for some more or less spectacular scenes with chases and explosions without giving the narration a sense and development, so the viewer loses the thread soon, getting extremely bored and away from what is being told on the screen (on the other hand, quite uninteresting).

And if in the staging, Fuqua films his worst work to date in an acceptable filmography in action cinema (the two “Equalizer”, “Redemption”, “The Magnificent Seven”, “Tears of the Sun” …) he does not get raise the result with the direction of actors because Mark Wahlberg seems misplaced and is incredible and Chiwetel Eljofor is simply a worthy villain, which is not saying too much since he has a role destined for interpretive brilliance. They are the representative part of a cast where the rest of the secondary seem mere comparsas within the impossible development that we are attending.

A clear example of a film that never had to be given the green light to shoot, an artistic failure for a “major” like Paramount that in the United States has sent it directly to its television channel without going through theaters. The same thing that has happened in Spain and I imagine that in all the places where this major error has arrived. A shame because there are solvent names in the production but when the special effects are the highlight of a feature film above script, production, the photography of Mauro Fiore or the pounding soundtrack of Harry Gregson-Williams, we are going wrong.