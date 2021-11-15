Inauguration of the 1st Interuniversity Olympiad of Medical Knowledge – Informative Codex

The objective was to encourage continuous improvement in the academic and practical areas of doctors in training and to unite the student environment of the health area in the state of Querétaro.

The holder of the Secretary of Health of the State of Querétaro, María Martina Pérez Rendón, inaugurated the First Interuniversity Olympiad of Medical Knowledge (MedCup Querétaro 2021), in which pPhysicians-in-training from three higher education institutions participated.

The objective of the Interuniversity Olympiad of Medical Knowledge was encourage continuous improvement in the academic and practical areas of doctors in training of these three institutions, through healthy competition, and unite the student environment of the health area in the state of Querétaro.

In his message, Pérez Rendón established that the First Interuniversity Olympiad will allow participants to identify their strengths, and will give them the impetus to improve their knowledge and skills within the medical practice, which they will soon develop.

“I want to emphasize that we doctors owe ourselves to the community, that within our work and vision health must always be before disease, so preventive actions must play an important role in their clinical performance”, He emphasized.

The Secretary of Health he trusted that this first Olympiad will have excellent resultsThat is not the last to be carried out, but rather the first of many, and he mentioned that the Ministry of Health is an ally of the universities in professional development.

The First Interuniversity Olympiad of Medical Knowledge counted the participation of 45 female and male physicians in formation of the three university institutions, who were integrated into nine teams.

The students participating in the MedCup Querétaro 2021 study at the Faculties of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Querétaro (UAQ), Universidad Anáhuac Querétaro and Universidad del Valle de México.

The event was held in the auditorium of the Hotel Plaza Camelinas, attended by the director of the UAQ Faculty of Medicine, Guadalupe Zaldívar Lelo de la Rea, the president of the UAQ Medical Student Society, Pablo Hernández Guillén ; from the Universidad Anáhuac Argel Alejandro Donato González; the president of the Society of Medicine Students of the Anahuac University, Santiago Agraz Orozco; the coordinator of Student Accompaniment Anáhuac, Nora Castro Montes, among other personalities.