“In Mexico they want to cut heads as always”

After the Mexican team lost 2-0 to the United States, criticism of the Tricolor increased, but to say Hirving lozano, Mexican player, made it clear that they are going through a process and even he says he is calm because even though they have to improve, against the Las Barras y las Estrellas team, they played a good game.

“On Mexico they want to cut heads as usual, but that’s not the way it is, it’s a process. If you analyze the matches we have had, you can see how we have played, how we have overcome in the match USA, but they are very silly oversights that we have to improve, but I am calm because in general in the game we have been superior to them.

“The truth is that I am very calm because we played a good game, it is football and anything can happen, I see the team very well and I am calm, it is a process, we have been doing things well, we lost a knockout match and that is well, we have to improve of course, but we are doing well. That these things did not have to happen because the whole game we were generating, we had the ball and due to carelessness the goals passed and that we have to improve it and that makes us grow, “he told David medrano, collaborator of RECORD.

On the sidelines, Chucky spoke about the blow he suffered against Trinidad and Tobago in the past gold Cup (in July), and that as a result he received 40 stitches, and acknowledged that according to the doctors, he could lose his life.

“It was very strong, yes I had a hard time, yes many ghosts came in that injury, but I overcame them. Many doctors told me it was a miracle, losing my eye and even life, ‘you were saved by a miracle’ they said, it was something very strong. I enjoy it a lot, I love it and I am very grateful to the Mexicans for the support they give me, listening to them in the stadium is incredible, “he said.