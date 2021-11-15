IMSS suspends office services and medical appointments this Monday; emergency keeps work | AM newspaper

Due to the official suspension of activities this Monday, November 15, the IMSS Hidalgo it will suspend services in administrative offices and medical appointments in family medicine units, while emergencies and hospitalization will provide services as normal.

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Hidalgo announced that continuous medical care services and emergencies They will attend users in a normal way during the bridge of November 15, providing regular care at the General Hospitals of the Zone with Family Medicine (HGZ / MF) 1 in Pachuca, 6 in Tepeji del Río, 8 in Ciudad Sahagún.

As well as, the 2 in Tulancingo, the General Hospital of subzone 33 in Tizayuca and in the family medicine units 32 in Pachuca and 34 in Tulancingo.

Through a statement, he detailed that the emergency service provides when there is a medical or surgical problem where the life of a person, an organ, or a vital function is at risk.

He recommended that when attending the service the beneficiaries locate the Triage patient classification area, since upon arrival they will carry out a rapid medical assessment where the applicant’s level of severity will be classified, giving priority of immediate medical attention to those who require it. , regardless of the order of arrival to the service.

The service is carried out in the medical units with a 24-hour service schedule, during the 365 days a year.

Users must respect the necessary hygiene and sanitation measures such as the application of alcohol gel at the entrance, the mandatory use of face masks and keep a healthy distance.

