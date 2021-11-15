If your hair is ash blonde, be sure to try Amanda Seyfried’s highlights to give your hair a spectacular shine

Amanda Seyfried’s hair has always been the object of desire, for its luminosity and shine, always impeccable. The ash blondeAlthough it is a color that gains popularity with the arrival of cold, it is difficult to achieve in a natural way without turning off the face. But the actress has shown that you can get a ideal tone with highlights that mix different shades of blonde, giving a greater dimension to the hair.

Amanda Seyfried’s ideal ash blonde colorGtres

Ash blonde is a very flattering shade for pale pink skin like Amanda Seyfried’s, and not very recommended for matte skin, a factor to take into account before opting for this color. It is also highly advisable from 50, in case you have fair eyes and skin, as it is a transition to white hair.

The ash blonde shade is perfect for fair skinGtres

The first step, in case you do not have a blonde tone with brown highlights, or another in which it is easy to achieve the tone, is to bleach the hair and make highlights. In this phase, special care must be taken not to fall into greenish tones or hues. And of course, like all bleached blondes, it needs maintenance with special shampoos so as not to lose its tonality.

Despite all the risk and maintenance that it may entail, it is a color that if the highlights are well nuanced and the color well achieved, it will give you a light and a luminosity to the face that you will not want to give up again.

It may interest you