“I was an idiot”: Warren Buffett’s 5 missed opportunities he regrets

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors today. However, at the time he committed several … 11.14.2021, Sputnik Mundo

The Omaha oracle has always avoided investing in value stocks of technology companies, calling them “overvalued.” But it turned out that some of them had the potential to conquer the market. AmazonBuffett invested in Jeff Bezos’ company only in 2019: Instead, he chose to support IBM. It was a Berkshire Hathaway employee who corrected his mistake, buying valuable shares of the company for $ 1,900 per share. To date, they are priced at more than $ 3,500 a share. “I was an idiot for not buying them,” Buffett said in an interview with CNBC. And in 2017, he declared that he was “too stupid” to see the potential of Amazon and is that at that time “I did not think that Bezos was going to be so successful.” Google – Berkshire Hathaway’s Geico insurance company used to pay $ 10 to $ 11 per ad click to Alphabet, the conglomerate of companies whose main subsidiary is Google. But, as with Amazon, Buffett chose not to invest in the company, which he now regrets. The mogul admits that, as with Amazon, he would invest in Alphabet “if someone forced him to.” Alphabet conglomerate have grown more than 1,900% since its inception in 2015.3. MicrosoftBuffett is a close friend of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and donates billions of dollars to his charitable foundation. However, in due course he refused to invest in his company at the level of public offering for sale. The president of the conglomerate Liberty Media, John Malon, convinced Buffett that he should not invest in the company, as “it would be too weak a competitor” . But Buffett bought 100 shares of the company just to “keep a close eye on what that kid was doing. [Gates]Since his IPO in 1986, Microsoft’s stock prices have risen 14,000%. The mogul has repeatedly confessed that he only invests in areas he understands well, so he always avoids buying shares in tech companies. But now “it would be a mistake to invest in Microsoft” as he runs the risk of being accused of a conflict of interest because of his friendship with Gates.4 AirbnbA Buffett loves the concept of the popular vacation rental company: he even ironically regrets that it was not he who would have invented it. He is also the mentor of the CEO and co-founder of the company, Brian Chesky. However, he has not invested in AirBnb, despite considering it very promising. What he has done is ask that he increase his presence in the The state of Nebraska, where Berkshire Hathaway’s headquarters are located, is that local hotels tend to raise prices during board meetings.5. Walmart Buffett himself admits that this was one of the In 2003, he said he thought about spending $ 100 million on Walmart shares when they cost $ 23 per share. But back then, he only bought a small bundle of shares, wanting to wait a bit to see if prices would return to their original level. However, he lost the moment.

