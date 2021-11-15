‘I wanted to make history with Pumas, but Tigres arrived and I said’ let’s go there ”

In a matter of a couple of seasons, Juan Pablo Vigón he won over the fans of Cougars, especially after the goal in the Semifinal against Blue Cross that will take them to the Final of the Apertura 2020.

However the changes came in National University and the opportunity to sell to the then captain was capitalized; The option reached the ears of the midfielder and he did not hesitate to ‘change his skin’ to represent the Tigers despite having the desire to leave a mark on Cougars.

“On Cougars They told me, I could go out. I wanted to make history with Cougars, do something great. When my representative tells me this is TigersHe sent it to me by WhatsApp, I dialed him, I told him what, one, let’s go there and that’s it, because thank God everything was very fast and I left, “revealed the SUV in an interview for Grupo Multimedios.

Get to play for one of the teams New Lion was always on the radar for Vigon; The red-black youth squad told how he came to talk with his wife about that option when he played for Atlas, but he never thought that it would happen in the future.

“I was with Atlas and there my wife told me ‘hey and why aren’t we going to Monterrey, I love that city to live in ‘, I laughed, well Gignac, Carioca and pure figures, ‘why don’t we go there?’ and I said ‘no, there goes pure important player’. Then after it happens Cougars and when we came back and when I landed I told him, ‘I didn’t remember what you had told me, now if they come here to live,’ “he commented Juan Pablo.

