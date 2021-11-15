I took a weight off my shoulders, says Luis Enrique relieved

SEVILLE

The Spanish coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, was happy to qualify for the World Cup from Qatar-2022 this Sunday after beating Sweden 1-0, admitting that “I have taken a weight off my shoulders.”

I have taken off a 100 kilos backpack, I have felt more pressure now than in the Eurocup or in the Nations League, “Luis Enrique said at a press conference.

Being in the World Cup “is something that seemed to have to be achieved out of obligation, I have taken a weight off my shoulders,” added the Spanish coach.

Luis Enrique said he felt “proud of my players, not only of the 25 who have come in this call but of all those who have come to the national team and those who remain to appear.”

It is a reason for joy that people like what we do, “added Luis Enrique after being asked how the Sevillian stadium of La Cartuja ended up chanting his name, after having gone through other more difficult times.

It’s nice when you see a stadium like today, you see that communion between the team and the country, “he said.

Feeling loved makes the players exude confidence, it was nice. We have suffered because Sweden is a fearsome rival that closes the spaces well and we have had the right prize, “said Luis Enrique.

It is a great relief to qualify directly, I think we deserved it, we have been the best team in the group in the whole classification, “added the Spanish coach.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.