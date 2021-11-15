His parents thought that being an actor would be a fleeting whim; But at the age of eight, Diego Boneta (Mexico City, 1990) was already clear that the settings would be his natural habitat. Today, on his way to 31, he has managed to position himself on his own merit as one of the most international Latin American artists on the small and big screen. The era of rock, along with Tom Cruise (2012), Scream Queens (2015), with Emma Roberts, or Terminator: Hidden Fate, directed by James Cameron (2019), are some of the titles that propelled his career to stardom, in and out of Hollywood.

Protagonist of the successful Netflix biopic Luis Miguel: The series, which has just premiered its third and final season, the actor has built a privileged place in the industry with which he wants to break clichés and generate new perceptions, specifically those of the Latin stereotype. “I never thought that a series by a Latin singer would open doors to the whole world for me. Narcos It was the first series in Spanish to be seen in the United States with subtitles, because the content was original and of high quality. If it weren’t for the new platforms, we wouldn’t see this type of project in another language. That is for me to break down barriers ”, explains the actor. Multiculturalism is one of the phenomena that, according to Boneta, is promoting the magic of streaming. Netflix gave him the opportunity to enter the homes of millions of viewers around the world who until relatively recently “did not watch subtitled series.”

In addition to acting, Diego Boneta produces and sings in the series, he physically transforms and loses and gains weight according to the script to give life to the different stages of the singer’s life, who, by the way, is part of the executive production. “My biggest challenge was getting into the Luis Miguel shoes of now. It consumed me 100%, since it was six hours a day of makeup plus another 18 of filming. But I was the one who wanted more. It was a transformative experience. ”

Among his next projects is the remake from the comedy The Father of the Bride, opposite Andy García and Gloria Estefan, produced by Warner Brothers.