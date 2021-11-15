“I keep forgetting you’re still alive”: Elon Musk’s response to Bernie Sanders’ request to raise taxes on the “extremely rich”

“I only have shares, so the only way to pay taxes personally is by selling shares,” the Tesla and SpaceX boss said in a November 6 tweet.

Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, has published this Sunday a controversial response to a Tweet by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders in which the politician demanded that “extremely wealthy” American citizens pay taxes that are fair and commensurate with their fortunes.

“I keep forgetting that you’re still alive“, wrote Musk. “You want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say so …”.

In a Tweet On November 6, Musk claimed that he does not receive any cash wages or bonuses from any of his companies.

“I only have shares, so the only way to pay taxes personally is selling shares“wrote the head of Tesla and SpaceX.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, roughly 1% of the richest people in the country could be evading up to $ 163 billion in taxes per year.

According to a ProPublica report, billionaires like Musk himself or Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pay little or no tax in comparison with the great patrimonies that they hoard.