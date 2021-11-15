Hugh Jackman: a bodybuilder gave him the tip to gain more muscle

Jackman told Dr. Attia that when he was preparing for that movie, his trainer invited a bodybuilder to work with them in workouts, and it was he who gave her the most important advice to be able to grow muscles and get the most out of each workout, avoiding injuries or the overtraining.

Jackman said during the interview that the bodybuilder told him “don’t assume that to be in his shape, you have to pound. Starts super light on everything and builds up, as if it were fun. “

According to the actor, this advice helped him prepare both his body and his mind to be able to lift increasingly heavy weights, and it is something that he continues to apply in his workouts today and that helps him look good and maintain his muscle mass despite the fact that he is over 50 years old. “It is something that I learned from him and that I continue to use today“He says.” When you’re doing the third or fourth set, you really want more weight because your body has gotten used to it … you just want to go and sweep. “

Why should you start light?

The tip is actually backed by science, as there are all kinds of studies that say you don’t need to lift huge weights to see results, plus start small and alternate with heavier weights It is a surefire way to avoid injury and have a good recovery, which is essential for building volume and strength.

In addition, starting with less weight allows you to have stable progress, so that you can master each exercise and perform it in the correct way to have a better work and more evident results.

We don’t know if Jackman is going to be Wolverine again, but it’s clear that if Marvel calls him out, he has the perfect formula to get him in better shape than ever, ready to kick some ass again.