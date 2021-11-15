How to sell photos of your feet on the Internet and how much money can you earn?

Making money online without showing too much is possible, find out all about the new trend of selling feet photos on OnlyFans and how much you can charge.

OnlyFans gives the opportunity to earn income famous, influencers, gamers and to all who are encouraged to share their most daring photographs. This platform that has gained great fame among the Social networks not only shows nudes, recently foot photos have become one of the main trends. But, How much money can you earn at OnlyFans with photos of your feet?

For earn money on internet you do not need to show more than you want, it will be enough with know how to take good photos of your feet to start receiving extra income. Here we tell you everything you need to know about OnlyFans about feet, it will not be necessary to have the figure of famous people like Yanet Garcia, but to know how to take advantage of what you keep inside your shoes.

The feet attract many people, including celebrities, such is the case of the film director Quentin Tarantino that in his films he has shown his fascination for filming the feet of his actresses such as Uma Thurman, Bridget Fonda, Diane Kruger, Rosario Dawson, Margaret Qualle, Margot Robbie and more.

How much money can you earn with your feet at OnlyFans?

Earning money in OnlyFans only with photos and videos of feet is a new trend and generates high income, for example you can take a look at similar accounts that charge a monthly subscription to their followers that ranges from $ 4.99 to $ 50, the equivalent of $ 100 pesos up to $ 1000 pesos approximately.

You decide the fee, for example if you get 1000 followers and your monthly fee is $ 4.99, you would be getting approximately $ 4,990, minus the 20% that Only Fans charges, your income would be $ 3,992 a month, the equivalent of almost $ 80,000 pesos monthly approximately, that’s not counting tips.

There are several success stories and not only of women, for example @jasonstromm a man who earns 4 thousand dollars a month selling photos and videos of his feet on OnlyFans.

Who pays at OnlyFans to see feet?

Foot photos have turned out to be a huge draw for many OnlyFans subscribers, who come to the website looking for photos and videos of these tips. Indulging in this type of content is for many a secret passion that can bring in great income for content creators.

It may surprise you to know that many people enjoy seeing or touching feet, this is known as podophilia, it does not necessarily have to do with something sexual, it is just a special attraction for these limbs. Many of those who share this interest have found OnlyFans an ideal platform for accounts created just to post feet.

How to sell feet photos on OnlyFans?

If you are looking to sell photos of your feet on the Internet and you are of legal age, it is actually very simple, you just have to create an account in OnlyFans and verify your identity with the following steps:

Enter the OnlyFans site and click on “Register at onlyfans.com”

Enter your name, email and password.

Click on the “Register” option, the website menu will appear.

Enter your email and verify your account by opening the link that was sent to you.

After creating your account, what follows is to personalize your username, with a profile image, cover or header photo, a short biography or information about you, the legal country where you reside and confirm that you are of legal age.

Set your rates and subscriptions.

To receive the payments for your subscriptions you will have to add your bank information.

Finally, you must verify your account with your personal documents: Photo of your official identification (INE or passport), a selfie with your official identification and confirm the expiration date of your identification.

Once your documentation has been approved, you can start using your account and upload content of your feet, such as photos or personalized videos.

On which internet sites can you sell foot photos?

Besides OnlyFans, you can sell foot photos on other websites like: