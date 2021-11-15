how to get the hairstyle of the moment

Among all the hairstyles that are worn this autumn-winter season, the ponytail is outlined as the most spectacular easy look of the holidays thanks to accessories such as the black satin bows with which Elle Fanning adorns her updo. However, back in September already a trend was beginning to emerge that continues to the last two months later and that convinced some idols of the generation Z like Zendaya. The latest to join the curl fever are Cindy Bruna and Amanda Seyfried, who confirm how good they feel through two different proposals that achieve the same result: a spectacular volume even on fine hair. As a preview, while the model opts for closed afro-style loops, the actress opts for more open waves that are easier to achieve for those who have it naturally straight.

VIEW GALLERY





-The double bow of Phoebe Dynevor or how the actress of ‘The Bridgertons’ reinvents the looks of always

Waves from the Root by Amanda Seyfried

The actress of Mamma Mia! has attended the charity dinner hosted by Dom Perignon & Born This Way Foundation in New York with a two-piece embellished with Miu Miu rhinestones and the ideal hairstyle to give body and volume to straight hair like yours. It is about loose curls that are born from the roots that Amanda has combined with a side parting, although the experts warn of the importance of knowing well the shape of the features to take it in the right place: “To know if the part is better in the middle or to the side, everything will depend on the shape of our face. The middle part favors rounded or oval faces more. And the side or slightly lopsided part favors longer faces “, says Inma García, head of training for the Menta Beauty Place salons.

As for the fastest technique with which to create waves like Seyfried’s, hairdressers recommend irons or tweezers: “The hair must be dry and we must apply a thermal protector to avoid damaging the hair,” explains Rafael Bueno, from Rafael Bueno Hairdressers. “If we want bigger waves, we will take bigger locks, if we want them small, finer. We comb with a barbed comb and fix with lacquer “, concludes the expert.

VIEW GALLERY





-From 20 years to 60: learn to take care of your hair at every age

The spectacular curls of Cindy Bruna

The French model was another of the guests at the gala held in New York, which she attended with a bodice adorned with crystallized applications, also by Miu Miu. Throughout her career Cindy has worn straight hair on numerous occasions, however, for the charity event she bet and won with her natural afro look that stands out for definition and shine of the curl.

To achieve a finish as polished and luminous as yours, the experts reveal what are the tailor-made care for this type of hair: “They need hydration because they tend towards frizz and, because of that tendency to become dehydrated, blow dryers don’t do well for them.. Apply a thermal protector before using them “, recommends Felicitas Ordás, from Felicitas Hair. nor does it advise products formulated with alcohol “since they dry out, as well as combs and brushes made of materials that favor the presence of static electricity. Better the wooden ones “.

As a last tip from styling, Manuel Mon, from Manuel Mon Estilistas, reveals that “the way we comb the hair after applying the fixation is also important. Doing it vertically encourages it to look less body. Doing it horizontally, revives the volume because we separate the root from the scalp “, says the expert on how to use the wooden brush to achieve the desired result.







