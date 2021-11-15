How long have you been waiting for Gladiator 2? There is news about the sequel

Gladiator premiered on May 17, 2000 in Spain, which means that just over two decades have passed since we met Máximo Décimo Meridio, “Commander of the armies of the North, general of the middle legions, faithful servant of the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius …“We all know the dialogue, but: how long will its sequel, Gladiator 2, come?

Although Gladiator 2 remains a complete mystery, we have some news that could serve to satisfy this long wait. The sequel has been in the works for a while, specifically since November 2018. By now it should be finished, however it is not. Director Ridley Scott has confirmed that the script is already written. The sequel is expected to follow Lucius (Spencer Treat Clark), who we remember is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and will be set 25 to 30 years after the events of Gladiator. If you remember the movie, you will understand why it makes sense for it to be him.

In an interview for Deadline, Scott said: “Oh, it has been written. It has already been written. We have a good footprint, a good and logical place to go. You can’t just make another ‘Gladiator’ type movie. You have to keep going … there are enough components from the beginning to pick up the ball and continue“.

And for the most passionate fans: Russell Crowe, Maximum Tenth, is expected to also appear in this film… although not in the way that many of us would like. We will not say more so as not to gut the original film. As for the cast, we don’t know too much, although Chris Hemsworth (Thor in the MCU) expressed interest in the film last April. If chosen for the cast, it would be the second time Crowe and Hemsworth meet, as the first will have a cameo as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder.