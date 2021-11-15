‘Hopefully it happens at some point’

While Santiago Solari is preparing to face his second Liguilla with América, after a regular tournament in which he finished in first place, undefeated at home, he revealed that he does not rule out directing in the future to River plate.

“Hopefully it will happen at some point, but soccer is absolutely unpredictable in that sense. In soccer, anything can happen in a week. In fact, we here have a spectacular present in terms of the number of percentage points achieved and, nevertheless, the Mexican League is still open because then there is a Liguilla, “said the strategist in an interview with ESPN.

“How difficult to predict what will happen in the future, but my heart is always open to Argentina and of course to River in particular where I made a part of my inferiors, I debuted in the First Division and I had so many joys, “he added.

However, the Indiecito clarified that at the moment his mind is in the America, with whom he will seek to obtain the title of Opening 2021.

“Now I am very involved in Mexico, we are with our heads here, we are about to turn one year and we have at least a year and a half more. But we will see in the future why I always return to Argentina because there are the people I love,” he said. Solari.

