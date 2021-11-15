Hope you enjoy the snow and the weather: Alphonso Davies

Alphonso davies enjoy every moment you live in the concentration of Canada team on Edmonton, city where he grew up and found an attachment to soccer. “Is incredible“, he says in relation to being at home, in the Commonwealth Stadium where they will seek to be closer to the final objective: classify the world Cup.

The footballer of Bayern Munich was not hooked on a question as to whether the Mexican team they still fear, “Mexico is a great team, we all know it. It is not that they are no longer scary, but we feel capable of competing and playing against them ”. He added that “Mexico is a good team, they come here after losing against the United States, but we cannot trust that,” said the Canadian attacker, who also sent a message to the Mexicans, after it is expected that for the day of match the temperature in Edmonton is -10 degrees Celsius with a high probability of snow falling.

“It is not going to be easy for anyone. We are Canadians, we grew up in this climate. I don’t know what to say about the Mexicans, I hope they enjoy the snow and the weather, but in the end, whoever fits in better will do well, “he added. Davies, who highlights the hunger for triumph that the whole of the Maple Leaf, in which there are many young people who want to take this team to the next level. “We have amazing players, with great character who support each other in training, on a day-to-day basis. There is a lot of young talent, hungry talent so we are ready to fight for a place in Qatar ”.

