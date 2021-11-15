Hogwarts, Springfield and more reasons to go to Universal Orlando

Although Walt Disney World is the great symbol of the tourism industry in Orlando and I was almost 20 years old when Universal Resort opened, in 1990, we have met more than one traveler which puts the latter complex above the theme parks inhabited by Mickey Mouse.

Among the reasons we could mention franchises as important as Harry Potter or Jurassic World, plus increasingly extreme roller coasters and a water park with its own volcano.

If you are thinking of traveling to Orlando, we leave you some attractions that will make you want to spend a few days in Universal. The complex is made up of three different parks: Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Park. Islands of Adventure.

Opened in June, it is the newest addition to the community Universal. It belongs to a type of roller coaster called launch coaster, whose characteristic is that the vehicle goes fast from the moment it starts. The maximum speed is 113 kilometers per hour and reaches a height of 47 meters. There are 360 ​​° inversions, almost vertical drops, and a 30-meter section where you go “upside down.”

The setting of the game starts from the moment you are in line, you can see up close the velociraptors that Owen’s character trains in Jurassic World. A whole jungle habitat was also built with realistic stone formations, vegetation and a large waterfall.

Steven Spielberg (director of the first two Jurassic Park) and Colin Trevorrow (director of Jurassic World) participated in the creation of the game. You will hear performances by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Park. In Islands of Adventure.

A roller coaster that combines storytelling with drops and high-speed moments. The experience is guided by the character of Hagrid, who has the voice of Robbie Coltrane (actor of the film series) and is represented in a very realistic animatronic.

Most special are the vehicles inspired by Hagrid’s motorcycle. One traveler is seated in the driver’s place and another in the side cabin.

For this attraction, a large artificial forest with more than 1,200 trees was created. This setting represents the Forbidden Forest, which makes perfect sense given the proximity of the roller coaster to the castle of Hogwarts that Universal recreated for Islands of Adventure park. Inside the castle also has a game and one of the most entertaining waiting areas we have seen (while in line you can explore the school, see the squares move around and pass by Dumbledore’s office.

By the way, there is a night light and sound show that has the castle as a background. The functions have not yet resumed after the pandemic.

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Park. Universal studios

This game is inside the Gringotts bank, which in turn is part of a fairly detailed recreation of Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter movies. Before entering, do not forget to take your photo under the dragon on the bench, which from time to time really spits fire.

As in the last film in the series, you have to escape from the depths of the bank vaults, passing through caverns, bumpy roads and encountering a dragon. In the game, you must also face Voldemort and Bellatrix Lestrange.

It is a dark ride (a game carried out indoors, with impressive special effects) but, you should know, on the route there is a steep drop that is real and that you do not expect.

The Simpsons Ride

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Park: Universal Studios

It has more than a decade of existence, but this game remains a favorite among the Universal parks. The reasons? It is suitable for the whole family, it is funny and exciting at the same time. This is a dark ride where you help the Simpson family escape from Bob Patiño through the Krustyland theme park. It includes a crash down a virtual roller coaster, appearances by characters from the series and references to famous episodes.

When the game is over you can go to the Krusty Burger restaurant, which looks just like the one in the animation, or have a real Duff beer in a beer garden.

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Park: Islands of Adventure

It is a dark ride that, using 3D and 4D technology, immerses you in the streets of New York to fly over its streets, climb its skyscrapers and face various classic Spider-Man villains, who have stolen the Statue of Liberty. Although the game has its years, the effects are so good that at times you forget that the vehicle you are in moves in a limited space; the tour includes a very steep free fall, which many visitors cannot identify as real or virtual.

You have to be vigilant to catch Stan Lee’s cameo. We clarify that here you will not listen to Tom Holland because Universal Orlando It is not a Disney park and has its own version of Spider-Man prior to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, you can compare the game with the one that Disneyland (in California) released in 2021.

Krakatau

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Park: Volcano Bay

The emblem of the water park is Krakatau, an artificial volcano that reaches 61 meters in height, is bathed by several waterfalls and lights up at night. An aquatic roller coaster of the same name runs around the enormous structure. They are 477 meters of turns, dips, dark tunnels and steep drops.

Unlike a conventional slide, here you not only descend but there are several sections in which you advance upwards; These are the moments when the four-person canoe reaches the highest speed.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Park: Universal Studios.

From the moment the vehicle starts, you can almost feel what awaits you, with a totally vertical ascent and the first fall, from a height of 17 stories, will be too. To your “bad” luck, the scare is still far from over: multiple accelerated descents follow, some so big they could be the most exciting part of other roller coasters. The highest speed is 105 kilometers per hour. The good news is that before starting the game, while you are fastening your seat belt, you can choose a song to accompany your journey; It can be pop, rock, hip hop and even disco.

How much is admission to Universal Orlando Resort

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Remember that, although it is the same complex, the three parks are independent. A one-day ticket to visit Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure costs from $ 127 per adult (taxes included). The Volcano Bay fare starts at $ 85.

It is possible to purchase a Park-to-Park ticket to enter both Universal Studios like Islands of Adventure in the same day, and use the Hogwarts Express to transport yourself between them. The cheapest rate we found was $ 199.

