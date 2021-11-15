Here’s the long-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro, leaked in high-quality images and confirming its features

The new OnePlus 10 Pro, in detail and with high-quality images thanks to the latest leaks.

We already warned a few weeks ago, this year there will be no OnePlus 9T leaving fans of the surname with honey on their lips “T” from a OnePlus that this time will wait for 2022 to better prepare your Ultimate Assault on the Android Throne.

In fact, the OnePlus 10 Pro has practically no secrets for us anymore, and the truth is that next generation top of the range of the manufacturer of the ‘Never Settle’ paints more than good with his Hasselblad signed triple photo module and a level-up design, surely inspired by the Galaxy S21 although with an unmistakable OnePlus touch.

The device was taught in detail by Zouton’s colleagues, who have published renders high quality in addition to practically all key hardware components, so for OnePlus fans and also not so fans, let’s review everything we know about the promising OnePlus 10 Pro already getting ready for landing … It will be one of the best mobiles of 2022 without a doubt!

There will be no OnePlus 9T this year: its next high-end will arrive in 2022 with new software

OnePlus 10 Pro, a turning point?

For those responsible for OnePlus, it is no longer enough to be that young and irreverent firm that excited the market for prices and performance, and in that conversion they are looking for. Get closer to the giants of the sector and compete for the Android throne have had to skip an edition of their OnePlus with a surname “T”, modifying its strategy and placing the bet on a new flagship that certainly promises.

Obviously will not arrive until the first weeks of 2022, but the machinery is running and we already know almost everything about the OnePlus 10 Pro, starting with a new design in which the quality of finishes seems to prevail, giving more prominence to photography and Hasselblad better integrating the camera module, while maintaining the minimalist and elegant essence of all OnePlus mobiles.

According to Zouton and OnLeaks, we know that your screen will repeat with 6.7 inches diagonal and LTPO Fluid AMOLED technology, keeping the front camera behind a hole in the upper left corner of the panel.

They also speak of a size of 163.0 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm, slightly improving with respect to the OnePlus 9 Pro, especially since that case of similar measurements should now fit a 5,000 mAh battery much more generous.

Of course, on a rear with attractive matte tones, the new camera module will grow the thickness to 10.3 millimeters at the hump, something that we obviously expected and does not come as a surprise.

Regarding the chipset, it should have a Next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon, call it SD898 or any other way, with RAM memories of between 8 and 12 GB and storage of 128 or 256 GB. In addition, you will have 5G connectivity standalone and a brutal fast charge up to 125 watts of power.

Be careful with this detail, because the OnePlus 10 Pro would be capable of charge from 0% to 100% in as little as 20 minutes about.

Regarding the software, here there will be changes derived from the merger between OPPO and OnePlus, since the new flagship of the manufacturer led by Pete Lau will use a new firmware that will combine the best of both worlds, from OxygenOS and ColorOS, though about the ColorOS name from OPPO.

The worst part is that there is not much information about that spectacular camera module, and we only know that there will be one triple setting with up to 5x optical zoom, without much more detail for now.

Launch and prices of the OnePlus 10 Pro

According to Zouton, the new OnePlus flagship should be ready to arrive “in the first months of 2022”, although this is certainly quite ambiguous information.

We know that the OnePlus 9 was presented at the end of last March 2021, so taking into account that there is no OnePlus 9T The most logical thing is that the presentation date of this new 10 Pro is advanced to January or February, also competing in times with the newest from Samsung and Xiaomi who are already watching weapons for the new year.

There is talk of black, white and light blue colors, something that will have to be confirmed, and similar prices although slightly higher than those of the OnePlus 9, which started from 709 euros for the most basic model up to 999 euros for the OnePlus 9 Pro with greater capacity. Good news that OnePlus wants to keep raising the bar but with a more compensated price than most.

OnePlus 10 Pro, photo gallery

The best OnePlus phones you can buy

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, OnePlus

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe