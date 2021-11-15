HBO ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Sunday, November 14

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that HBO take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 Most Wanted Movies in America:

1. Dune

The son of a noble family seeks revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

2. In a wild place

When her life is rocked by a series of unexpected events, Edee loses the ability to connect with the world and the people that once surrounded her. Fed up with her life, she decides to retire to a forest in the Rocky Mountains with a few supplies. Although the beauty of her new home is undeniable, Edee struggles to adjust to her new life and especially to the harsh winter that awaits her just around the corner. One day she is discovered on the brink of death by a local hunter who manages to save her, but her greatest challenge will come when she tries to learn to live again.

3. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated there as an elf, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. He manages, however, to find his father, Walter (James Caan), a publisher of children’s books addicted to work and money who is blacklisted by Santa Claus. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

Four. The jungle: a good day to die

Preserving the dexterity and persevering attitude characteristic of previous installments, which have made him the greatest rival of all criminals who threaten the freedom of humanity and who have allowed its salvation in different situations and circumstances, John McClane must travel to Russia to rescue his son who is locked up in a prison under the orders of a leading Russian despot. Father and son will have to join forces to fight their adversary, break free and stay alive. Thus, the protagonists will be involved in a succession of extreme hostility that will not only put their lives in danger, but also that of the rest of the citizens. Your duty will be to do everything possible to preserve something so essential in today’s society as democracy, a freedom that the evil and authoritarian antagonist leader will want to seize.

5. Wolverine immortal

Sequel to “X-Men: The Final Decision”. The film focuses on the loneliness of the protagonist after the final disappearance of Jean Gray and other colleagues. Amnesiac Logan seeks answers about his past in the world of organized crime in Japan, where a man whose life he saved in the past offers him something he has long wanted: to make Wolverine deadly.

6. The Bourne Identity: The Bourne Affair

An amnesiac man is rescued by the crew of an Italian fishing boat when he floats adrift at sea. He has no identity and no past, but possesses a number of extraordinary talents in linguistic, martial and self-defense arts that suggest a risky profession. Confused and disoriented, he sets out on a frantic quest to find out who he is and why his life has taken such a dangerous turn.

7. The Bourne myth

Jason Bourne’s past comes back for him. In the second installment of the three-film saga based on the life of Jason Bourne, a former CIA agent who loses his memory and while struggling to regain it and find out who he really is, finds himself involved in a spy ring and manipulation of governments by the United States where he will be hunted by professional assassins, paramilitary mercenaries and former CIA companions.The film begins in Goa, India, where Jason and Marie have gone to live to hide from Treadstone, but there a A former company agent locates and pursues them. Jason Bourne begins his adventure to discover his past by remembering part of it and chasing the agent, who is also posing as him.

8. The Bourne legacy

In ‘The Bourne Legacy’, the director and screenwriter Tony Gilroy expands the universe of Bourne, created by Robert Ludlum, with an original story that reveals a much larger conspiracy: Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner) is one of the six secret agents created by the Outcome program of the Department of Defense, which have been designed to function alone in highly risky missions of long duration. The behavioral study that gave rise to the Treadstone show has evolved a lot, but since both shows share the same origin, Outcome becomes a danger when Bourne’s story goes into the public domain.

9. Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words (TV)

Aida Rodriguez’s first special, where she deals with current issues and her personal life. (FILMAFFINITY)

10. v for Vendetta

In the not too distant future, Britain is a totalitarian country ruled with an iron fist by a tyrant (John Hurt). One afternoon, after the night curfew, young Evey (Natalie Portman) is rescued in the middle of the street by a mysterious masked man whose name is V (Hugo Weaving). The strange character explains what his plans are to combat the lack of freedom. From that moment on, V’s actions will aim to set off a revolution across the country against the fascist government.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that HBO offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that HBO has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we will know soon.