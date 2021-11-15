Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Now Available

Rumors about the multiplayer of Halo Infinite and the Xbox Anniversary Celebration event had been intense in the last hours and the truth is that they have been successful, in part. And it is that Xbox has announced that the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is now available for free to all users. This has been made known during the streaming celebration of the twenty years of the Halo and Xbox saga, where it has been confirmed that it can be accessed right now and begin to progress in an area that will be free-to-play and that will allow you keep all the progress you get towards the final version of it.

As revealed, the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta can be played on Xbox and PC and it already allows you to know the contents that will be part of the First season of the 343 Industries title, which has been going strong and is already a trend even before its official launch next December.

What to Expect from Halo Infinite: The Master Chief’s New Odyssey

Remember that Halo Infinite will arrive on December 8, 2021 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC and it will also do it directly through Xbox Game Pass, so all subscribers of the service will be able to play it at no additional cost. They can also do it with the definitive version of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, which will be free for everyone as is this open beta that is now available for the enjoyment of all fans of the Master Chief and action games in general. .