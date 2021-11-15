Google ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 05

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that Google take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Ecuador:

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. A quiet place 2

After the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

3. Venom

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is an established journalist and astute reporter who is investigating a company called Fundación Vida. This foundation, led by the eminent scientist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), is secretly running illegal experiments on humans and conducting tests involving amorphous and extraterrestrial life forms known as symbiotes. During a sneak visit to the headquarters, the journalist will be infected by a symbiote. He will then begin to experience changes in his body that he does not understand and he will hear an inner voice, that of the Venom symbiote, telling him what to do. When Brock acquires the powers of the symbiote that uses him as a host, Venom will take possession of his body, turning him into a ruthless and dangerous supervillain.

Four. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

5. Halloween Kills

Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and her granddaughter Allyson left the ruthless murderer Michael Myers locked up and burning in the basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she has finally killed who it has turned his life into hell. But when Michael manages to break free from Laurie’s trap, he restarts his bloodbath ritual. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against it, she inspires the entire population of Haddonfield to rebel against their unstoppable monster. The Strodes join a group of survivors of Michael’s first massacre who decide to bring justice into their own hands and form a citizen patrol with the aim of hunting down Michael once and for all.

6. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

7. Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla and Kong, two of the most powerful forces on a planet inhabited by all manner of terrifying creatures, engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch (Kyle Chandler) embarks on a high-stakes mission and sets off into uncharted territories to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try and save two beasts that seem to have their hours numbered on the face of the planet. Land.

8. Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out

Six people are unexpectedly locked in a new series of escape rooms, gradually revealing what they have in common to survive … and discovering that they had all played the game before.

9. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

10. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

Which are the movies that sweep Google?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.