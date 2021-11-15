Good End 2021: how to get a Duracell powerbank as a gift?

Editorial: Offers / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Good End 2021 is not over. In fact, there are still a ton of great promotions that you can take advantage of. Among them is the possibility of getting a Duracell portable battery (better known as a powerbank) as a gift.

How can you take advantage of this promotion? It is very simple. You only have to buy a minimum of $ 499 MXN in participating Duracell products. Then you will have to add the Duracell PowerBank to your cart and when confirming your order the promotion will be applied. In this way, it will be reflected in the final amount you pay.

Among the products eligible for this promotion are a lot of Duracell batteries and rechargeable batteries that are sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico. Among them there are several products that have discounts, so it is a good opportunity to get batteries for your controls and incidentally to get a rechargeable battery that you can use in your devices.

Here you can see all the products eligible for the Duracell promotion in El Buen Fin 2021.

These are the products participating in the promotion

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon Mexico affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this publication. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by the brands.

The Duracell Powerbank they are giving away is a 10050 mAh rechargeable battery. It’s a fast-charging device that’s great for when your phone or other USB-powered devices are running out of power. Duracell claims it is designed to provide up to 3 charges.

It is worth mentioning that the promotion will be available from November 10 to 16 as part of Good End 2021. Here you can see all the Terms and Conditions of the promotion.

