Gerardo Martino received the worst criticism after the defeat of the Mexico National Team against the United States

Gerardo Martino was surprised in the last hours with a harsh criticism after the defeat of the Mexican National Team against the United States in the Qualifiers.

November 14, 2021 19:27

Gerardo Martino was pointed out by the fans and the Mexican press as one of the most responsible for the fall of the tricolor team against the United States 2-0 with goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

The Argentine strategist failed to counter the offensive whipping of the American footballers and ended up being one of those targeted by the general criticism for his lack of reaction to prevail as a visitor.

Faced with this situation, the former player of the Mexican National Team, Ángel Reyna, ended up being blunt against Gerardo Martino and marked a harsh reality about the domination of the stars and stripes in CONCACAF.

“The Americans have a defined formula of work and they work it during the 90 minutes or more that the game lasts. They carry it out from ‘A’ to ‘Z’, with the same intensity and with the same impetus, perhaps with less talent than us. We have more talent, more capacity, but we need to maintain it throughout the game. We will once again recover and put the United States in their place, because they have already removed the label of the giant and the giant belongs to us ” , assured in ESPN.

In addition, he placed his hopes on the quality of the players for the future: “The Mexican team has to go through, as in its time with La Volpe, walking this tie because there is plenty of talent, they have great players inside and outside the league. court and others are waiting for opportunities. There is a lot of material and there is enough to draw from for all the games to come out with victory “.

Finally, Reyna highlighted the lack of Aztec forwards despite the presence of Rogelio Funes Mori: “Rogelio Funes Mori is a foreigner at the end of the day, even if he is representing the Mexican team. He is a great player and a born scorer, but he is a foreigner. Henry Martin, I love his movements, I love him as a player, but I really believe that we need to focus on both talent and positions. In Mexico there are no natural forward centers nor are there any offensive midfielders that can supply to the forwards “.