Gerardo Martino received a harsh message from his next rivals after the loss to the United States

Gerardo Martino began to receive the warning from other CONCACAF teams after the defeat of the Mexico National Team against the United States.

November 14, 2021 · 4:18 PM

The defeat of the Mexico National Team 2-0 against the United States with goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie generated a reaction from other actors in the CONCACAF region that keeps Gerardo Martino worried.

The tri-color team’s reputation as dominators of the Playoffs and international competitions was degraded after losing their third consecutive loss to the Stars and Stripes.

Faced with this situation of football fragility, the Canadian coach identified the moment of vulnerability and warned his fans and rivals that it is possible to dream of victory for the next round of the Qualifiers.

“We have a great opportunity on Tuesday night. I think Mexico will be hurt by that result so they will come with their weapons I’m sure,” said John Herdman about the situation that Mexico has to face.

Regarding the attitude of his players, the North American strategist warned: “We do not scare them anymore, that is our reality, we are going to bring them here (to Edmonton), we have had an opportunity to adapt to this field and I think these players are eager to play that game. “

However, he also asked not to be carried away by the expectations and current state of those led by the Tata: “They are the Concacaf champions who are now in our territory. We have to keep our feet on the ground, it is our reality, the players cannot get carried away.”