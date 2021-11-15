Garbiñe Muguruza warns that “it will go out for all” before Badosa

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza managed to qualify for the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2021 and his rival will be his compatriot, Paula Badosa, which he assured will face with his best level.

“It is historical that two Spanish are in the semifinals and I will go out for all, because it is the final tournament of the year and one of the most important ”, sentenced the number five of the ranking to EL UNIVERSAL Sports.

The tennis player from 28 years old He added that it will be “a very interesting game, we have never played before, it’s going to be a nice match”.

Muguruza made “Match” with the Mexican fansFor this reason, he celebrated the triumph wearing the shirt of the Mexican National Team.

“I really wanted to give back to the public, especially how well they treat me and that encourages me, I thought it was a nice detail ”, confirmed the now semifinalist from Guadalajara, who also stressed that she has two ‘Tricolor’ shirts.

DELIVERED TO MEXICO #Video Garbiñe Muguruza leaves the stadium with the shirt of the Mexican National Team after winning tonight in the #WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/J4W1xKUIAX – Universal Sports (@UnivDeportes) November 15, 2021

Muguruza I accept that Anett Kontaveit It was not a simple rival, but he achieved his goal.

“I knew I had to win to qualify and I had one player who had 28 wins in a row, She was the player with the most confidence, but I went out on the court and I turned her around ”, concluded the Spaniard.