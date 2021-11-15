Friends: The Truth About Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Off-Camera Relationship

Friends was a total success and makes us wonder about the off-air relationships of the actors in the popular series, especially if Aniston and Courteney Cox are “friends” in real life.

October 31, 2021 22:58 hs

Once again, the age-old question was raised as to whether or not the cast will reunite for a reboot (regardless of the reunion we already saw on HBO Max). When asked if Jennifer Aniston He had heard something from his former co-stars about a possible remake. This makes us wonder about the off-air relationships of these actors, especially if Aniston and Courteney cox they are “friends” in real life.

Friends: Are Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox the best of friends?

Fans of Friends they always remember the opening lyrics of the show whose chorus reminds us “I’ll be there for you as you have been for me.” That describes Cox and Aniston’s off-screen friendship perfectly. This includes the fact that they are still friends with Lisa Kudrow, who played the fun-loving and flaky Phoebe on the popular long-running TV series.

When it comes to the friendship between Jennifer and Courteney, they have both suffered high-profile divorces and breakups from their famous partners in the past. There was Cox’s separation from her husband David Arquette and Aniston’s breakup with Brad Pitt after their long relationship ended and Jennifer’s recent divorce from actor Justin Theroux … “when it hasn’t been your week, your month or even your year… “.

Continued support is a two-way street and it would seem like these girls have been driving bumpy roads together over the years. But there have not always been bumps for this pair when you consider that they have been photographed in more pleasant circumstances. It was recently reported that Cox not only attended Aniston’s birthday soiree, but they were also spotted at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles having fun a few days before Jennifer celebrated her birthday.

Think of it this way, without all the current technology, the cast of Friends came of age at a time when society didn’t have all of our ubiquitous wearable devices at its disposal and social media platforms like Facebook were created the same year. in what Friends concluded in 2004.

Friends: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow spend a lot of time together

Similar to how it was depicted on the small screen, their friendships developed over time where they just “hung out” in Central Perk and they continued to invade each other’s personal space for our entertainment.

Remember that Aniston, Cox and Kudrow have remained in contact and they are still best friends in real life after spending more than a third of their young lives together while filming Friends. While we may never see the six cast members reunited on screen, it’s comforting for fans to know that they are still friends in the real world.