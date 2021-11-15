France and Belgium seal their pass to Qatar 2022

France and Belgium get their pass to Qatar 2022. Photo: Reuters.

Reigning world champions France and Belgium sealed their qualification for Qatar 2022 on Saturday, while the Netherlands will have to wait after blowing a two-goal lead against Montenegro.

Led by Kylian Mbappé, author of four goals, and Karim Benzema, with another two, the Bleus qualified through the big door, beating Kazakhstan 8-0 and earning the possibility of revalidating the title achieved in Russia 2018.

With three goals in just over half an hour, Mbappé quickly put an end to the suspense. They joined the scoring party Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann, criminal.

The meeting began with an impressive minute of silence in memory of the victims of the attacks in Paris 2015, of which this Saturday marks six years.

With this victory, the Bleus add 15 points, enough to be out of reach of Finland, second in Group D with 11 after winning this Saturday in Bosnia, who no longer have options to play the playoffs.

In group E, Belgium, third in the last World Cup, defeated Estonia 3-1 to join the group of countries already classified, in which they are Germany, Denmark and France in the European zone and Brazil in South America.

Roberto Martínez’s team achieved victory with so many Christian benteke (eleven), Yannick Carrasco (53) and Thorgan Hazard (74).

In this key, Czech Republic and Wales will play the possibility of going to Qatar by way of repechage.

The Netherlands, for their part, believed they had the pass in their pocket when they beat Montenegro 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining, thanks to a double from Memphis Depay, but the Balkans managed to tie with two goals in the final minutes.

With 20 points, the Netherlands lead the group by two ahead of Turkey, who beat Gibraltar 6-0, and Norway, who did not go beyond a goalless draw against Latvia.

Next Tuesday, the Netherlands will host the Norwegians in Amsterdam, while Turkey will move to Montenegro.