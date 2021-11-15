FPS Boost kicks in for over 30 new backward compatible titles

Currently the special Xbox event is taking place in which the 20-year history of the console is celebrated, which has brought us so much joy. And as expected, Microsoft had a few surprises in store to celebrate this important date.

Starting today, all Xbox users have the possibility to enjoy Over 70 Original Xbox Games Added Through Backward Compatibility, But that is not all. And it is that today too the FPS Boost is activated to more than 30 titles, which will allow us to enjoy great titles like never before.

These are some of the titles in which FPS Boost is activated

All titles added through backward compatibility will enjoy great improvements on Xbox Series X | S such as HDR, but some of them will also benefit from FPS Boost. More concretely, 11 recently added titles among which we find FEAR, FEAR 3, Nier, Domain and Binary will reach 60 FPS thanks to the FPS Boost.

What’s more, 26 other titles already existing through backward compatibility also will receive the improvements of the FPS Boost today, games like the entire Gears of War saga, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Dragon Age: Origins, Dead Space 2 and 3, Alan Wake and Sonic Generations.

But these improvements do not only reach consoles, and it is that others 33 titles available through Xbox Cloud Gaming They will also benefit from FPS Boost, including Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and The Evil Within 2, among many others.