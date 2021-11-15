Foxconn says chip shortage will last through 2022

Foxconn is Apple’s largest supplier for the manufacture of the iPhone. And now he has ensured that the shortage of chips will last until the end of 2022, as reported in The Wall Street Journal. A heads-up of what to expect in the next twelve months for the iPhone: a perfect storm in high demand, and manufacturing hit hard.

High demand, low supply for the iPhone

Foxconn, the world’s largest outsourced electronics maker, has also said it expects its October-December revenue to decline, citing component shortages the industry has been facing.

Is about the three key months for the launch of any iPhone. The quarter that follows its immediate launch, to then face the Christmas campaign. At the time of this writing, the stock of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro is sparse. Some models have immediate availability, while others leave at the end of the month or the beginning of December.

The situation is completely anomalous for Apple. In the past, his most anticipated releases they just suffered from delays in the delivery of a few weeks, to be solved quickly. Now, those delays have been lengthened, with no signs of a near end.

Like other consumer electronics companies, Cupertino is also suffering given the global shortage of components. To the point that in his last presentation of quarterly results, Cook assured that the logistical problems already represented 6,000 million dollars less in turnover.