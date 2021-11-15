Former player Julio Lugo dies at 45 years of age

The former twelve-year Major League and Lions player of the Chosen One at LIDOM presumably died of a heart attack.

The former Major League Baseball player passed away this Monday morning in the Dominican Republic. Julius lugo, of a suspected heart attack.

Lugo, 45 years old, died when leaving a gym and the information of his death was confirmed by his sister, Rina Lugo, to Enrique Rojas from ESPN.

The native of Barahona militated with the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Los angeles dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals in 12 seasons in Big leagues, and played with the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

Julio Lugo’s family informs me of the death of the former player, presumably due to a heart attack.

Lugo was 45 years old.#RIP #Ripple – Enrique Rojas / ESPN (@ Enrique_Rojas1) November 15, 2021

Sources informed ESPN Digital that the former player was transferred to the Royal Medical Center in Santo Domingo, but upon arrival there was nothing more to do to preserve his life.

Julio Lugo, who was dedicated to the business world, would turn 46 tomorrow, November 16. He also served as a panelist on the television shows La Semana Deportiva and La Hora del Deporte, and was on Major League Baseball broadcasts as a guest commentator in his native country.