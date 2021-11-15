Former Juaninos hospital protects the vestiges of witnessing the development of medicine in Michoacán

Arturo Molina / The Voice of Michoacán

Morelia, Michoacán. In the heart of the Historic Center of Morelia is located one of the most important buildings due to its architectural and social value accumulated during the last four centuries. The Old Royal Hospital of San Juan de Dios, was one of the headquarters of the Juaninos order and later the headquarters of medicine and the study of science in the entity.

Today it has become one of the most prestigious hotel-restaurants in the area of ​​monuments and because it bears the name of the monastic order that erected it, it still preserves the vestiges of being one of the main witnesses to the development of medicine in Michoacán.

Every year, national and international tourists and even local diners come to the space known for its panoramic view of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Morelia and the rest of the Historic Center without imagining the experiences, historical events and knowledge that were poured throughout the entire length and breadth of the corridors and rooms of the building.

The property stands out from the rest of the buildings located in the first frame. His style combines baroque, eclectic and neoclassical styles both on the facades and inside with various accessories that prevail to this day. Inside, the arches that surround the main patio and are repeated on the upper floor are supported by Tuscan-style stonework columns.

Historians have confirmed that the property was built in 1685 by Juan de Ortega y Montañés, bishop of Michoacán at that time from Cartagena de Indias, with the main objective of being used as an episcopal house.

However, the criticisms of the Valladolid community at the end of the 17th century did not wait for considering as “luxurious” the authentic palace built at the expense of the poverty conditions that prevailed in the region. Based on the above, it was that at the beginning of the 18th century the bishopric ended up giving the building to the monastic order of the Juaninos with the aim of establishing the Royal Hospital of San José.

Later, almost at the end of the 18th century, specifically in 1794, it was renamed the Royal Hospital of San Juan de Dios, which was handed over to the religious of San Juan de Dios for its management.

After the processes of disappearance of the monastic orders, the Independence of Mexico and other historical processes, the building maintained its relationship with the practice of medicine and the training of doctors who were to become known in the placement of the Mexican nation of the next years. In 1830, Dr. Juan Manuel González Ureña installed the first chair of medicine in the state in the building, which led to the creation of the Michoacán School of Medicine in 1865 in the same building, which by then was already It was close to change of turn forever.

In 1866 the building was converted into a hotel and was known for several decades as Hotel Oseguera. In 1886 it was remodeled by the engineer Guillermo Woodon de Sorine. In 1998, with the tourist boom in the city of Morella and the consolidated projects of the World Heritage City, the property changed its name to Hotel Los Juaninos, in memory of those monks who used the place as a hospital.

At present, the majority of Morelians are unaware of the relevance of the property, which today is one of the most luxurious hotels and aided during the high season for vacationers.