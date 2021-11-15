Fnac discounts € 365 for this incredible 55 “Samsung QLED Smart TV

A television with incredible specifications that at the moment we can get at a price of heart attack. And it is that Fnac has lowered this Smart TV QLED from 999.90 euros to 635.90 euros . That is, a total of 364 euros is what we can save if we place the order while the offer lasts.

It’s about the Smart TV Samsung QLED QE55Q60A3 A television from the Asian manufacturer’s catalog of this same year 2021 that offers a UHD 4K resolution, a completely surround sound and a design that surprises with its ultra-thin body.

An offer that includes free shipping for Fnac members, as well as the possibility of picking up the TV in the store, also totally free. In the case that we prefer to receive this Samsung Smart TV at home and we are not partners, Fnac offers several options for shipping, in just 24 hours for a price of 19.99 euros or a delivery time of between two and three days with a additional cost of 15.99 euros.

Ultra thin and a great audiovisual experience

On an aesthetic level, it is a model with the famous AirSlim design from Samsung. A design that stands out for the thinness of the screen and that in this case, includes a height-adjustable base that allows you to adjust the height of the screen and expand the space between the TV and the base to perfectly adapt to our space.

This Smart TV Samsung QE55Q60A3 has the exclusive technology Quantum dot, proprietary to the manufacturer, that allows you to reproduce 100% of the color volume and display images with great detail at any level of brightness. Thanks to HDR10 +, it is possible to enjoy scenes with the highest level of detail and contrast, while its 4K processor is capable of optimizing the quality of the image and sound that we are reproducing in real time and regardless of the source source.

To make the audiovisual experience complete, this Smart TV offers a 3D surround sound that makes us feel at all times in the center of the action. Thanks to the artificial intelligence of its processor, this Samsung TV is capable of automatically adjusting the sound by detecting variations in the scenes and the noise around us so that we do not miss a single detail of any conversation.

As if that were not enough, it is an idea model to enjoy our favorite titles on a large 55-inch screen, and is that the settings of the game mode they automatically lower the latency and optimize the screen to avoid the dreaded lag. Finally, its function should also be highlighted Motion Xcelerator, that allows you to enjoy much sharper moving images, since it is capable of automatically adding frames from the source of the content.