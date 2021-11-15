First impressions of ‘Being the Ricardos’ position Nicole Kidman in the race to the Oscars

Being the ricardos is the new film written and directed by Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. A biographical story that tells Lucille Ball’s television journey (Nicole Kidman) and of her husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), as two of the pioneering figures of comedy on the small screen. American critics have already seen it and, according to first impressions, Nicole Kidman could be a strong candidate for at least one nomination in the following Oscars.

In the film, Kidman and Bardem are the couple in the hit comedy I love lucy, broadcast by CBS on the 50’s. Among the rest of the cast, the also Oscar winner stands out JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat. The press was skeptical of the duo formed by Kidman and Bardem, but contrary to these false expectations, critics have valued the ability of the two actors to capture the essence of the duo.

Sorkin’s pandemic shoot Being the Ricardos is a fascinating look at one fraught week for Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz, under duress on many fronts with I Love Lucy and their marriage at stake. Kidman & Bardem deliver Oscar-worthy perfs. But flashbacks with de-aging CGI are creepy. – Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) November 14, 2021

The Indiewire editor, Anne thompson has pointed out that Being the Ricardos “It’s a fascinating look at a tense week for Lucille Bal and Desi Arnaz, under pressure on many fronts with I love lucy and their marriage at stake ”. It also highlights that the performances of its protagonists are “Worthy of an Oscar” but that flashbacks using anti-aging CGI “are creepy.”

#BeingTheRicardos just left me in a puddle of tears. What a beautiful and deeply moving behind the scenes look at the pressures and complexities involved in making that show – highs, lows and everything in between. Nicole Kidman is INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/7toaVjGOIM – Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 14, 2021

Secondly, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff highlighted the excitement behind Aaron Sorkin’s new film: “Being you Ricardos just left me in a pool of tears. What a beautiful and deeply moving look behind the scenes at the pressures and complexities involved in making that show – ups and downs and everything in between. Nicole Kidman is AMAZING. “

Nicole Kidman gets a standing ovation from the SAG heavy voters at the end of the introductions for #BeingTheRicardos what pic.twitter.com/57h31iLsWQ – Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) November 14, 2021

The ovation of the SAG (in Spanish, Gremio de Actores de cine) could be seen in the publication of journalist Gregory Ellwood, who captured the moment in which everyone increased their applause and shouts when Kidman entered the scene.

The race for the Oscars a Best Actress category It has been in the making for months. Kristen Stewart and his Diana of Wales in Spencer, the possible nomination of Penelope Cruz by Parallel mothers, Lady Gaga and his Italian accent on The Gucci house or the television role that addresses Jessica chastain on Tammy Faye’s eyes they augur, a tough fight which could be joined by the name Kidman.

Being the Ricardos It will hit theaters in the United States on December 10 and on Amazon Prime Video on the 21st of the same month.