Filtered the radical change of Christian Bale on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder

MADRID, 19 Apr. (CultureOcio) –

Christian bale, an actor used to transforming his physique for his roles as he did in films such as The Dark Knight, The Machinist or The Great American Scam, Returns to a new look in Thor: Love And Thunder. The interpreter will make his debut in the Marvel Universe giving life to Gorr and fans have already been able to see what Bale will look like in the film, which stars in the new images from the set in which appears completely shaved.

Bale appears in the photos, visibly slim and with a completely shaved head in Palm Beach, Sydney. In the comics, Gorr has a tragic past. Marvel villainBorn on a nameless planet, he loses his parents, wife and children, and this is how he also loses faith in the gods.

Finally he finds in his hands a weapon called All-Black the Necrosword and slays his first God, lands on Earth and crosses paths with Thor, torturing him to get information about the Asgardians.

The actor will match Chris Hemsworth like Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa thompson as Valkyria, Chris pratt like Peter Quill, Jaimie alexander as Sif or Karen Gillan as Nebula. The film will also feature cameos from Sam neill like the false Odin, Melissa mccarthy, like the false Hela, Matt Damon like the false Loki, Luke hemsworth like the fake Thor and Russell crowe on a character not yet specified.

The Marvel Studios film, directed by Taika Waititi, is based in part on Jason Aaron’s comic book Mighty Thor, in which Jane Foster becomes the new Thor..

Thor debuted in 2011 and grossed $ 449.3 million worldwide. Already in 2013 came Thor: The Dark World, which reached 644.7 million worldwide. Thor: Ragnarok premiered in 2017 and amassed 854.1 million at the box office. It is expected that Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters in May 2022.