Falcons vs. Cowboys – Game Report – November 14, 2021

ARLINGTON (AP) – Ezekiel Elliott had two touchdowns, Nahshon Wright recovered a blocked kick to score points a week after touching a ball prevented Dallas from recovering the ball and the Cowboys beat the Atlanta Falcons 43-3 on Sunday.

After the mistakes that cost them in an ugly loss last week against the Denver Broncos, snapping a six-game winning streak, the leaders of the National Conference East Division were back on the winning track.

Execution of the offense was key for the Cowboys.

Dallas (7-2) looked like the best offense in the NFL. Dak Prescott throwing two touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and Elliott capped off two offensive drives that were kept alive by fourth-down conversions, all before halftime.

And the following was a sequence that led to the fourth with the most points in franchise history (29 in the second quarter) and the biggest advantage for Dallas at halftime (36-3) since 1971.

Prescott completed 24 of 31 passes for 296 yards. with a touchdown carry on fourth down, before exiting the game in the fourth period.

Matt Ryan, the Falcons quarterback finished with a 21.4 passer rating, completing 9 of 21 passes for 117 yards.