F1: Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix; Checo Pérez finished in fourth place

The Mexican will fight for the podium of the last race on the American continent this season. (Photo: REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes)

The Mexican pilot of Red Bull, Sergio Czech Perez, concluded the Brazilian Grand Prix on fourth place – same position from which you started – with the fastest lap record.

Meanwhile, his partner, Max verstappen, He finished in second place behind of Lewis hamilton (Mercedes Benz) who showed great skill and work, considering that he started from the tenth position from the Autodromo grid José Carlos Pace.

The third place took it Valtteri Bottas, partner of the Englishman, who represented a difficult goal for Checo Pérez to achieve in the last laps of the contest, so he was in charge of snatch Hamilton’s record of the fastest lap.

This episode of the Formula 1 intensified the dispute between the red bull body and Mercedez Benz for the constructors’ championship, in which the German (478.5) surpassed the Austrian (477.5) by only a point of difference.

However, with the result of the day this Sunday, the points are rearranged as follows:

Drivers’ Championship:

1. Max Verstappen – 332.5 points

2. Lewis Hamilton – 318.5

3. Valtteri Bottas – 203

4. Sergio Pérez – 178

5. Lando Norris – 151

Constructors’ Championship:

1. Mercedes Benz -521.5 points

2. Red Bull – 510.5

3. Ferrari – 287.5

4. McLaren – 256

MINUTE BY MINUTE:

12:36 The Mexican did the job and the Brazilian GP finished in fourth place, registering the fastest lap with 1: 11: 010.

12:33 Checo Pérez enters pits, looking to snatch the record for the fastest lap from Hamilton.

12:26 Hamilton and Verstappen had an intense fight for the lead of the race, where Mercedes demonstrated superiority.

The Mexican, still in fourth, begins to put pressure on Bottas, however, at five laps to finish, the podium looks far away for jaliscience.

(Photo: REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

12:03 Sergio Pérez overtakes Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and regains fourth position

In this way, the teams return to the Verstappen – Hamilton – Bottas – Pérez formation.

12:00 Checo Pérez enters in exchange for tires and leaves in fifth place.

Max Verstappen leads the Grand Prix, after Hamilton’s entry to boxes.

11:59 The Mexican ascends to second place after Bottas entered the pits, who came out in room behind of Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton at the helm

(Photo: REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

11:57 Czech in third place after Verstappen’s entry to the pits.

11:56 Checo Pérez still in fourth place and 5 seconds behind Valtteri Bottas.

11:46 The race resumes

11:44 Virtual Safety Car: Checo Pérez rises to the fourth place behind the Mercedes, Hamilton (in second) and Bottas (in third).

Max Verstappen at the helm.

11:43 Czech to pits, comes out in fifth place.

(Photo: REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

11:41 Pérez at the head of the Grand Prix, after the entry of Verstappen to the pits, who comes out in third place behind Bottas.

11:39 The Mexican ascends to second place after the entry of Lewis Hamilton to pits. None of the Red Bulls have changed tires

11:28 Checo Pérez drops to third place after tense dispute and exchanges of place with the English.

11:26 Pérez and Hamilton star in intense chase for second place; both pilots are at less than a second Of diference.

(Photo: Twitter @ F1)

11:23 Green flag, the race restarts

11:20 Virtual Safety Car: yellow flag for track debris after Schumacher (Haas) crash

Pérez is in the second position, stalked by the pair of Mercedes who remain in third and fourth place.

11:17 The race resumes

(Photo: REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes)

11:05 Safety Car: yellow flag by debris on the runway derived from the Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) incident.

Checo Pérez will have to take care of Lewis Hamilton who quickly placed himself in third place.

11:04 After the start, Checo Pérez wins two places and is placed in second place behind Max Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas goes down to third and Lewis Hamilton to sixth.

(Photo: REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes)

11:03 Green light: The Brazilian Grand Prix starts

11:00 Begins the previous round of the GP

10:33 A few minutes after the start of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the forecast points to little chance of rain, with much more heat than was contemplated.

