Experts anticipate long and winding road to disinflation

The process of disinflation of consumer prices will face a long road full of stones not only in Mexico, but in the world.

Analysts told EL UNIVERSAL that the inflation overall and underlying will run into several hurdles during its decline from current levels, not seen in four years.

They note that the inflation in October, of 6.24%, and the expectation of the authority monetary that it will close the year at 6.8%, these are data very far from the goal of Bank of Mexico (Banxico) of 3% punctual, with a range of plus / minus one point.

It will be like a long January slope, specialists anticipate, because it will last for several months, at least until the second quarter of 2022.

In addition, their descent, they warn, will take time because it will occur at a lower speed.

High inflation will remain for several months, at least until the second quarter of 2022, predicted the chief economist of Finamex Brokerage House, Jessica Roldán.

The blow to the pocket of Mexicans will be on several fronts, he explained, since many shocks are being combined at the same time with the increase in energy prices, reflected in higher rates for natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LP).

Inflation is a generalized and persistent rise in the prices of products and services, while deflation is its systematized fall. In turn, disinflation is the process through which inflation decreases, when the rate at which prices rise is reduced.

For the director of Economic and Financial Analysis of Banco Base, Gabriela Siller, it has already been proven that high inflation will not be temporary or transitory, as with the pandemic of Covid-19, qualifies.

It is a desynchronization generated by the pandemic that is not over yet, therefore, inflationary pressures are not going to end either.

Roldán affirmed that it is a global phenomenon and many of the elements that are affecting Mexico and other countries have to do with the pandemic, uneven recovery and problems in the supply of logistics inputs.

“It looks like it will be a harsh winter, there are problems in different energy markets worldwide. The fact that this becomes acute or deepened could be a stone in the way ”, he predicts.

Another relevant obstacle is that, “if there is another wave of contagion, that brings more risks for rising inflation,” he stresses.

Is there stagflation?

For Siller, the pressures continue, but there is concern that core inflation will rise, which is the one that does not include the products and services whose prices are more volatile, and which is central to the economy.

This means that inflation will continue to rise, and therefore for November Base Bank They expect it to be 7.6% and for December 7.15%, which foresees the highest annual closing of inflation since 2000.

In his opinion, it faces stagflation, that is, low economic growth with high inflation, a phenomenon absent in the country since the 1980s.

“It is correct to say that Mexico is in mild stagflation, which has not been seen since the administration of Miguel de la Madrid, between 1982 and 1988, when the average annual growth was 0.58% with high inflation, “he says.

Although there are voices that believe that other economies are facing stagflation, in the Julius Baer firm they do not perceive it as serious.

In one text, the chief economist, David kohlHe pointed out that slower growth globally and faster inflation should not be feared.

Notably, the slowdown in growth, which has fallen from the highest rates in the first half of the year, coupled with rising inflation, gives the impression of stagflation, but ensured that demand is robust, contradicting stagnation concerns. .

Read also: New business trends