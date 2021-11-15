Exatlón México: New DELETED in REAL TIME. Is it going star or reinforcement?

The Exatlón México episodes that will air on Sunday, November 21, 2021, are already being recorded.

The Survival Games are taking place in real time and the Elimination Duel will begin in a few hours.

According to spoiler accounts, Jahir Ocampo is still out of the game due to a heavy blow to the head during the last Battle for the Fortress.

If this information is true, the Guardians would have to choose another man to reconfirm his place on the popular TV Azteca reality show.

The most likely is that the ‘sacrificed’ is Emilio Rodríguez or Antonio González, since they have not added as many points as Heber Gallegos and Alan Mendoza,

The same sources assure that the women of the Pathfinders would go to the Elimination Duel if their team loses the Game for Survival.

Thalía Villavicencio arrived as a reinforcement and adapted quickly; however, no one has a guaranteed place on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Macky González has improved in recent weeks but anything can happen on Antonio Rosique’s show.

The other sentenced would be Tanya Núñez or Ximena Duggan. The drummer and parkour practitioner would have to go to the Elimination Duel, if the decision is made based on effectiveness and points.

Who will be the next eliminated from Exatlón México?

In social networks they assure that Gabriela Espinosa will be the fifteenth eliminated this season from Exatlón México.

This would be a heavy blow to the Guardians, as they lost taekwondo player Briseida Acosta last week.

That is why the followers of the program do not believe that a member of the red team will come out next week, they think that the producers will do everything possible to make a blue athlete leave.

EG